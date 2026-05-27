Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from Brown County Jail Wednesday afternoon after being arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges of domestic abuse. No criminal charges have been filed.

The Brown County District Attorney's Office released a statement Wednesday saying:

"Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued."

Jonathan LaVoy, a Milwaukee criminal defense attorney, works on cases like this one. He said the circumstances of Jacobs' release are not unusual.

"That is fairly common, so particularly in high-profile cases, like Mr. Jacobs' situation, the state wants to be very thorough. They are going to be under a very strict scrutiny in this potential prosecution," LaVoy said.

LaVoy also addressed the nature of the arrest.

Watch: Milwaukee defense attorney speaks on Packers player Josh Jacobs release from jail

Milwaukee defense attorney speaks on Packers player Josh Jacobs release from jail

"We know that there was an arrest for strangulation in this case, that's the felony level arrest that he was brought into the jail on, so things that we look for in strangulation cases are marks around the neck," LaVoy said.

Attorneys representing Jacobs also released a statement following his release from jail, saying in part:

"We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him. As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed."

The statement is attributed to David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac.

LaVoy emphasized that Jacobs retains the same legal protections as any other person facing similar allegations.

"Mr. Jacobs is absolutely innocent until proven guilty, just like anyone else in the community. He's treated no differently. Obviously, this will bear more scrutiny than most cases, but, but these types of cases happen to people in our state all the, all of the time," LaVoy said.

Prosecutors say a final charging decision will be made at a later date.

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