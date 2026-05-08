Milwaukee dad and band leader team up to help nonprofit feed 20,000+ families

Live Laugh Loaves, a Milwaukee-area nonprofit that distributes more than 20,000 food items every week to families in need, is hosting its first major fundraiser Saturday, May 9.

The nonprofit was started by MiquelaRae and her father, Mike Artz. The fundraiser aims to keep up with growing demand and help fund a new mobile food pantry.

Mike said the family has personally invested in the organization when outside funding falls short.

"It's not just the nonprofit funding this. We fund it ourselves when there's not the money there. My daughter bought a trailer strictly out of her savings account, which was almost $8,000. So, she has that heart, and she's willing to give, but, you know, a little bit of help is always great."

TMJ4 News Mike Artz of Live Laugh Loaves MKE

Live music will be provided by the band Part Time Models. Band member Brian McCarty said the group brings an eclectic sound to the stage.

"We're there for the fun part, so we're there to bring people together, get everybody out dancing, and just having a blast, so we have probably the most eclectic set list of any band in history."

McCarty said the band does not stick to a single genre.

"A lot of bands, you know, a lot of cover bands, they just have a lane that they stay in, doing eighties music or classic rock or something. We do everything from classic old funk and blues to classic rock to progressive rock to Britney Spears and Dua Lipa. I mean, we're all over, and we just have a blast doing it."

TMJ4 News Brian McCarty with the band Part Time Models

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the New Berlin VFW. Admission is $10, and there will be live music, raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing, food, and free parking. Music from Part Time Models begins at 7 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

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