Live Laugh Loaves MKE to host free Thanksgiving meal giveaway as shutdown impacts families

MILWAUKEE — With the government shutdown impacting families across the community, one Milwaukee nonprofit is stepping up to help by hosting a free Thanksgiving for All meal giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Mike Artz's daughter, MiquelaRae, founded Live Laugh Loaves MKE back in August with the goal of helping families in need. What started as handing out just five boxes of bread has quickly grown into something much larger.

“We are averaging between 6,000 to 10,000 items that we give away now, in addition to this meal,” Mike said.

The organization said that with the government shutdown, they have seen an increase in need for their services.

That’s why they’re inviting anyone in need to stop by on the day of the Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

They expect around 400 to 500 people to attend and say it’s all about bringing the community together and supporting one another during difficult times.

“We are trying to bring the community together for a Thanksgiving meal, let people know what’s going on in the community today. Not everyone can get a good, hot Thanksgiving meal,” said MiquelaRae.

“We’ve done emergency deliveries of the products we’ve had, but yeah, it’s definitely been a lot more. Our lines were bigger last week during distribution, and the number of people registering for this event has gone up substantially since Nov. 1,” said Mike.

On Thursday, they were getting everything ready, from the turkeys to meatloaf and all the fixings.

If you are looking to attend, here’s everything you need to know:

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at 5335 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Registration is preferred — you can do that on the Live Laugh Loaves MKE website — but once again, anyone can show up the day of.

