Milwaukee COVID-19 program will go door-to-door to build vaccine confidence in underserved communities

The City of Milwaukee and other partners have launched a new mobile door-to-door vaccine effort to build COVID-19 vaccine confidence in the county's most underserved communities.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 07, 2021
The outreach program is through a partnership with the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County, and the Vaccine Integrated Communications, Outreach and Mobilization team, as well as other community partners.

The mobilization effort will go door-to-door in underserved communities to "build vaccine confidence" and even offer vaccines on the spot for those who are interested.

