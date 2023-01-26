Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes its biggest snake ever: a 15-foot-long anaconda

MILWAUKEE — There's a new reptile at the Milwaukee County Zoo for you to see...

A giant green anaconda named Olive.

Olive is the longest snake on record at the Milwaukee County Zoo. A spokesperson explained Olive is a whopping 15-feet long and 120 pounds heavy.

Olive comes from Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, so at least the snake is adjusted to the cold temps (if they ever escape... just kidding, Milwaukee County Zoo).

What does a 15-foot, 120 pound green anaconda look like?

👇 Check out Olive! #anaconda #MKEZoo pic.twitter.com/srFBSv85w2 — Milwaukee County Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) January 26, 2023

Correction: The snake is 15-feet long, not about 5-feet long.

