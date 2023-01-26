Watch Now
Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes its biggest snake ever: a 15-foot-long anaconda

A Milwaukee County Zoo spokesperson explained Olive is a whopping 15 feet long and 120 pounds heavy.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jan 26, 2023
MILWAUKEE — There's a new reptile at the Milwaukee County Zoo for you to see...

A giant green anaconda named Olive.

Olive is the longest snake on record at the Milwaukee County Zoo. A spokesperson explained Olive is a whopping 15-feet long and 120 pounds heavy.

Olive comes from Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, so at least the snake is adjusted to the cold temps (if they ever escape... just kidding, Milwaukee County Zoo).

Correction: The snake is 15-feet long, not about 5-feet long.

