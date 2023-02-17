Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responds to 69 snowstorm-related calls in 12-hour span

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says there was a total of 69 snowstorm-related calls for service within a 12-hour span on Thursday.

Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., the sheriff's office received the following calls:

36 crashes property damage only (PDO)

10 crashes with injuries

3 debris/hazard on road/highway

20 disabled vehicles

According to MCSO, 18 of those incidents happened between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. That includes 12 PDO crashes, four disabled cars, one crash with injuries, and one debris/hazard on road.

WINTER STORM PILEUPS: Freeway closures popup across Southeast Wisconsin



Thursday's winter storm conditions led to several freeway closures in surrounding counties, including Racine, Dodge, and Ozaukee.

In Washington County, 30 vehicles, including six semi-trucks, were involved in a crash on I-41 near Kewaskum. Three people were injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said heavy snow and winter conditions contributed to the crash.

State Patrol continues to remind drivers to slow down and allow extra following distance.

TMJ4 meteorologists predict most of the snow to end in Southeast Wisconsin by midnight.

