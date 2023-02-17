Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responds to 69 snowstorm-related calls in 12-hour span

According to MCSO, 18 of the incidents happened between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
MCSO squad.JPG
Sal Sendik
MCSO squad.JPG
Posted at 10:45 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 23:45:14-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says there was a total of 69 snowstorm-related calls for service within a 12-hour span on Thursday.

Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., the sheriff's office received the following calls:

  • 36 crashes property damage only (PDO)
  • 10 crashes with injuries 
  • 3 debris/hazard on road/highway 
  • 20 disabled vehicles 

According to MCSO, 18 of those incidents happened between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. That includes 12 PDO crashes, four disabled cars, one crash with injuries, and one debris/hazard on road.

Thursday's winter storm conditions led to several freeway closures in surrounding counties, including Racine, Dodge, and Ozaukee.
In Washington County, 30 vehicles, including six semi-trucks, were involved in a crash on I-41 near Kewaskum. Three people were injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said heavy snow and winter conditions contributed to the crash.

State Patrol continues to remind drivers to slow down and allow extra following distance.

TMJ4 meteorologists predict most of the snow to end in Southeast Wisconsin by midnight.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News