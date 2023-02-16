Winter storm pileups: Freeway closures in Racine and Ozaukee counties

RACINE, Wis. — I-41 northbound is completely closed in Racine County due to a crash.

Watch livestream of the Racine County crash:



The crash happened near mile marker 326 around 11:50 a.m.

Specific details about the crash have not been released at this time. However, the State Patrol is on the scene.

It appears multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. This comes as several inches of snow moves through the area.

There's an additional crash in Ozaukee County, leading to a full closure of I-43 northbound near Grafton.

Details on that crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

