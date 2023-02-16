Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Winter storm pileups: Freeway closures in Racine and Ozaukee counties

All lanes blocked at MM 326 on NB I-41/94 in Racine County due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Freeway closure in Racine County
Poster image (16).jpg
Posted at 12:05 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 13:49:25-05

RACINE, Wis. — I-41 northbound is completely closed in Racine County due to a crash.

Watch livestream of the Racine County crash:

The crash happened near mile marker 326 around 11:50 a.m.

Specific details about the crash have not been released at this time. However, the State Patrol is on the scene.

It appears multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. This comes as several inches of snow moves through the area.

There's an additional crash in Ozaukee County, leading to a full closure of I-43 northbound near Grafton.

Details on that crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News