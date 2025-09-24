Milwaukee County flood victims turn to disaster recovery centers for help navigating assistance

MILWAUKEE — Two disaster recovery centers opened on Wednesday to help Milwaukee County residents affected by last month's historic flooding.

The centers are located at the old McNair Elementary School, 4950 North 24th Street, and Wauwatosa City Hall, 7725 West North Avenue.

The center at Wauwatosa City Hall will close on Oct. 10. Services will be moved to a new location at a later date.

Milwaukee County residents can meet one-on-one with representatives to apply for potential assistance. Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief may include funds for basic home repairs, property loss, or other uninsured expenses, such as childcare, transportation, and medical needs.

FEMA Milwaukee County residents receive one-on-one help applying for assistance after historic flooding.

Individuals should come prepared with identification, documents and receipts. If repairs have been completed, bring those receipts. Renters should bring a copy of their lease agreement. Homeowners are advised to have a copy of their deed.

Residents do not have to apply for assistance in person. There is an online process for federal assistance; however, for some, such as Cassandra McDade, it is helpful to talk with a representative face-to-face to clarify communications received over email.

McDade told TMJ4 that she had to boil water for several days after her home was filled with floodwater.

TMJ4 Cassandra McDade is hoping for clarification and direction as she tries to recoup money she spent to replace large appliances damaged after flooding.

"It was stressful because you clean up when you're home alone, and you have to do it by yourself. You're still working and trying to work and clean at the same time," McDade explained.

McDade hopes to recover the money she spent to replace things like her water heater and major appliances.

"I had to go into my savings to replace things," McDade stated.

Ricky Simmons said his visit helped lay out what he and his wife can expect for their next steps. Simmons says they also dipped into their savings to keep their home livable.

TMJ4 Ricky Simmons visited the new disaster recovery center in Milwaukee for guidance on federal assistance. Simmons says he and wife spent thousands of dollars from their savings account to make their home safe to live in.

"We took care of a lot of things. We want to see what FEMA will reimburse us," Simmons said.

As of Wednesday, more than $20 million in assistance was approved for residents in three counties, according to a FEMA spokesperson.

Initially, the president announced that nearly $30 million was approved for Wisconsin disaster relief. However, that amount could change depending on the need.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is November 12.

You do not need an appointment to receive help at a disaster recovery center.

The centers’ hours of operation are below.

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

