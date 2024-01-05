Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm says he will not seek re-election

Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm says he will not be seeking re-election.

The Democrat has held the office since 2007. Before that, he served as supervising attorney for the Firearms Enforcement Unit. He also served as assistant district for Milwaukee County from 1994 to 1999.

In a press release, Chisholm said that the DA's office remains committed to its mission of carrying out justice.

"I am honored to have served our community by pursuing justice alongside the finest prosecutors, investigators, victim/witness advocates, and clerical specialists in our profession," Chisholm said. "Since I was first elected... I have been clear that the District Attorney's Office is here to serve the people of this community in a fair and just way that promotes safety."

Chisholm was born in Milwaukee and attended Marquette University High School as welll as Marquette University. He achieved the rank of First Lieutenant while serving in the Army.

"It's time for me to pursue new endeavors, and for the people of Milwaukee County to choose a new District Attorney to continue the work of ensuring a safe, just, and prosperous community for all," Chisholm continued. "As I complete my term, I will work closely with Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern and our leadership team to ensure the continuity of all District Attorney's Office operations."

Chisholm's current term will end January 6th, 2025.

