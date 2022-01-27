Watch
Milwaukee County deputy who was shot multiple times released from hospital

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Christian Almonte, who was shot and injured during a traffic stop this week, was released from Froedtert Hospital. He received a warm welcome from fellow law enforcement and families.
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 18:34:09-05

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot multiple times after a traffic stop near I-94 at Hawley Road was released from Froedtert Hospital Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old deputy has been identified as Christian Almonte.

When Almonte left the hospital, he was embraced with hugs and the crowd applauded him. Almonte thanked everyone for their support, as well as the hospital staff.

Friends and family, as well as other deputies with the sheriff's office, waited outside the hospital with signs to show support.

The incident happened Wednesday morning. Deputy Almonte stopped a vehicle for a registration violation near 68th and Adler. They say the driver got out of the car and ran, but they caught up to that person nearby.

The passenger in that car fled on foot. He was found climbing into a garbage can when deputies found him near 64th and Adler. The man then fired multiple shots at Deputy Almonte, ran off, and took his own life, according to the sheriff's office preliminary investigation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Almonte was shot multiple times in both the arm and torso. He was then taken to a hospital.

According to the Sheriff's office, Deputy Almonte has only been on the job for about a year and a half. This is the second time this month a member of law enforcement was shot on duty.

Scene of the shooting

