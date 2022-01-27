MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot multiple times after a traffic stop near I-94 at Hawley Road was released from Froedtert Hospital Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old deputy has been identified as Christian Almonte.

TMJ4 Christian Almonte

When Almonte left the hospital, he was embraced with hugs and the crowd applauded him. Almonte thanked everyone for their support, as well as the hospital staff.

TMJ4 Christian Almonte

Friends and family, as well as other deputies with the sheriff's office, waited outside the hospital with signs to show support.

TMJ4 Milwaukee County deputy who was shot multiple times released from hospital

The incident happened Wednesday morning. Deputy Almonte stopped a vehicle for a registration violation near 68th and Adler. They say the driver got out of the car and ran, but they caught up to that person nearby.

TMJ4 News

The passenger in that car fled on foot. He was found climbing into a garbage can when deputies found him near 64th and Adler. The man then fired multiple shots at Deputy Almonte, ran off, and took his own life, according to the sheriff's office preliminary investigation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Almonte was shot multiple times in both the arm and torso. He was then taken to a hospital.

According to the Sheriff's office, Deputy Almonte has only been on the job for about a year and a half. This is the second time this month a member of law enforcement was shot on duty.

TMJ4 Scene of the shooting

