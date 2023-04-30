Milwaukee County bus involved in crash, 2-year-old in critical condition

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County bus was involved in a crash Saturday night that left a 2-year-old in critical condition.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Sherman and Burleigh a little after 9:15 p.m. The bus was heading east on Burleigh when a black Nissan heading south on Sherman crashed into it.

Police said a two-year-old boy was in the Nissan during the crash and was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman, who was driving the Nissan, has been arrested. MPD said charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office but did not specify what type of charges.

