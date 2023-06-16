Watch Now
Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Peter Burgelis 'sucker punched' at Mayfair Mall

Supervisor Peter Burgelis was attacked while inside a store at Mayfair Mall.
A Milwaukee County Board Supervisor was attacked at Mayfair Mall on Monday, the Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed to TMJ4 News. Supervisor Peter Burgelis was attacked while inside a store at the mall. He says some came up to him and "sucker punched" him in the face.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2023
The police department said the incident was over a parking issue that happened earlier in the lot. A person of interest was identified in the attack and Wauwatosa PD said it's an open investigation.

Burgelis told TMJ4's Julia Fello that he had to go to Froedtert after the attack and will be undergoing facial/mandible surgery.

Burgelis is the first openly LGBTQ member elected to Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Burgelis tells TMJ4 News that the suspect said "take this f——t" when he hit the supervisor.

