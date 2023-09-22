Milwaukee Common Council Committee votes to shut down gas station after homicide

MILWAUKEE — A Common Council committee on licensing voted unanimously to revoke the license of a gas station more than a month after a Milwaukee man was shot and killed there while allegedly stealing snacks.

After 35 days of spending day and night outside this gas station, the family of Isaiah Allen says this is the first step in getting justice for their loved one.

“I feel like our hard work didn't go unanswered,” said Allen’s mother, Natalie Easter Allen. “We just got one step closer to the finish line.”

The family has been advocating to get the Roosevelt and Teutonia gas station shut down for good after Allen was shot and killed by a security guard there in August for allegedly stealing snacks.

On Thursday, the city’s Licensing Committee voted unanimously to revoke the store’s licensing.

The family submitted 192 pages of over 4,000 signatures petitioning the city to close the store's doors.

“I believe we delivered a dual message,” said Allen’s uncle, Shawn Moore. “One, that the community can come together and two, that we can come together for change.”

We got in contact with the gas station's owner whose attorney sent us a statement.

It says in part: "My client wishes to extend deepest condolences to the family of Isaiah Allen… the business never sanctioned any personnel or contractor, including William Pinkin, to bear arms on its premises.”

"Shutting down the establishment will not ease crime in the area… Holding entrepreneurs accountable for societal failings is not just an injustice to the business community; it's a misplacement of blame that distracts us from addressing the real problems at hand."

Read the full statement:

First and foremost, my client wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family of Isaiah Allen. The incident at the Teutonia and Roosevelt gas station was a tragedy that pains us all. It's a stark reminder of the fragile nature of life and the overarching issues we face as a community. The business never sanctioned any personnel or contractor, including William Pinkin, to bear arms on its premises.



Regarding the Licensing committee's decision, it deeply saddens me to convey my concerns. As outlined in our objection letter to the City officials, the revocation process was both hasty and appeared predetermined, leaving little room for actual facts and due process. As business operators, we adhere to the regulations and codes stipulated by our City. To suddenly have our license revoked without a fair and thorough hearing is, in many ways, disheartening.



Shutting down the establishment will not ease crime in the area. While we understand the community's frustration and desire for action, it's crucial to discern between incidents instigated by businesses and those that occur due to broader systemic issues. Holding entrepreneurs accountable for societal failings is not just an injustice to the business community; it's a misplacement of blame that distracts us from addressing the real problems at hand.



The recent hearing seemed more like an opportunity for political figures to placate public anger rather than genuinely delving into the underlying problems. Our beloved city of Milwaukee deserves better than hastily-made decisions and scapegoating. It deserves comprehensive solutions that tackle the root causes of violence and crime.



We must ask ourselves a difficult question: will shutting down businesses at every crime scene address the high violent crime rates in Milwaukee? The answer, is a resounding "no." Instead, it sets a dangerous precedent where entrepreneurs, who are an integral part of our community’s fabric, are wrongly held accountable for issues they have no control over. In conclusion, justice must be served, but it must be rooted in fairness, unbiased judgment, and the very principles this great nation was founded upon. Let's not lose sight of our collective goal: a safer, unified, and prosperous community for all. Emil Ovbiagele, JD, MBA Attorney

The revocation decision still must be approved by the full Common Council when they meet on October 10; a day the Allen family says can't come soon enough.

