Gas station where man shot and killed has other recent violence, records show

MILWAUKEE — The gas station where a man was shot and killed just outside the doors has been the scene of other recent violence, according to public records.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee police said a 29-year-old was fatally shot near Roosevelt and Teutonia. Police said they're investigating and looking for a known suspect.

The man's family said he was Isiah Allen. His mother, Natalie Easter, said he visited the Clark gas station and convenience store often and may have been shot for stealing, though she's not certain.

Submitted

"I want the man who killed my son to be arrested, and prosecuted," said Easter. "My son didn't deserve to die, regardless of what happened."

MPD data shows that since January, there have been 86 calls for service to the Clark station at Roosevelt and Teutonia.

Many of the calls were for traffic stops or business checks, but others were for armed robbery and battery.

After an armed robbery at a gas pump in February and report last November of a man shooting a gun in the air outside, police deemed the building a nuisance property.

TMJ4

The owner, Talwinder Singh, said his family has leased the building for 20 years and has nothing to do with daily operations. Singh said he doesn't know how or why Allen was shot and killed.

According to city records, the nuisance order was appealed and settled. Singh said his tenant who runs the store isn't doing anything illegal. TMJ4 News has attempted to reach the tenant.

Natalie Easter said her family wants accountability, whether that's from the gas station's owner or the city.

Singh said he spoke with his tenant, and out of deference to the family, the gas station will be closed for several days. It will also remain closed out of concerns of possible damage or violence if people gather, according to Singh.

Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt issued a statement regarding the homicide, saying:

There is nothing inside of a store worth someone’s life. The tragedy that occurred yesterday at a gas station near Teutonia and Roosevelt is unacceptable, and because the pursuit of the dollar cannot be compared with the loss of life, I requested that the store close immediately and remain closed while an investigation continues.







When businesses operate in our neighborhoods, they choose to become part of our community, which means they have a responsibility to uphold as a community establishment. While we await details surrounding this tragic incident, I have many questions about armed security that I am looking into.







I am committed to creating Council legislation that regulates the use of security guards, making it a requirement that they be licensed and bonded. Businesses should not be able to come before the Licenses Committee and offer plans of operation that include security if that security is not credentialed by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.







The bottom line for me is accountability and justice in this case, and doing what is needed to keep businesses and neighborhoods safe. Our neighborhoods deserve better. We deserve better.







My deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Isaiah Allen. I am heartbroken this situation cost him his life, and I will join in the effort to seek justice and healing.







Far too many of us are dealing with trauma stemming from tragic events or the stress of our daily lives. I encourage those in need to seek help. You can reach a Traumatic Response Team member by contacting 414-257-7621. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip