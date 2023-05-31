Milwaukee Common Council approves food truck regulations

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council voted to approve new food truck changes for the city on Wednesday. Earlier this month, city leaders proposed a 1 a.m. curfew for downtown food trucks, and crowd control on the south side.

City leaders agreed and want food trucks to have a six-hour parking limit, and for all of downtown to have a 1 a.m. curfew for food truck owners. They also want to increase fines for people who violate this from $5 to $50 to $50 to $500.

Now, the proposed changes will head to Mayor Cavalier Johnson's desk. He previously stated should the proposed regulations arrive in his office, he would sign them.

The licensing committee members did want to make clear, this is not a ban on food trucks, but would give council members the option to create time and density-limited zones.

The proposed ordinance, according to a news release from Brostoff and Zamarripa, would create different zone types for food trucks, and limit when they can be parked in certain areas.

Under the proposed legislation, two zones would be created: Type 1 and Type 2. In Type 1 zones, food trucks would not be able to operate between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. and would not be allowed to park in the same spot for more than six hours in a 12-hour period.

Type 2 zones would have limitations as to how many food trucks could be parked in that zone at once. There would also be an application process for those interested in securing a parking space.

According to a news release, the legislation would also prohibit food trucks from parking within 50 feet of a restaurant without a drive-through facility. That restriction, however, could be waived with approval from the Council.

Food truck owners would also be required to provide trash cans for customers and pick up litter around their space.

