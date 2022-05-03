Milwaukee Co. DA: Law enforcement does not want to get involved with enforcing abortion ban

WISCONSIN — If Roe v. Wade is struck down, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said that while he believes prosecutors and police do not want to insert themselves between a woman and her physician, ultimately providers of abortion will no longer be able to operate in Wisconsin.

Chisholm made the comments after a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked to the public. The draft stated the majority of the high court supports striking down Roe, which allows abortions across the country. Without Roe, the legality of abortions is up to the states.

In Wisconsin, if Roe no longer existed, the law would revert back to a 1849 piece of legislation that outlaws abortions.

"I don't know of any prosecutor or police agency that wants to get involved in investigating and potentially prosecuting the relationship between a women and her physician," Chisholm said. "In the short term, ultimately I think it means providers of those services will no longer operate in the State of Wisconsin."

Chisholm leads the Milwaukee County DA's Office, which is in charge of prosecuting criminal cases in the county.

Chisholm continued, saying "It's troubling, is all I can say about it, because things have changed in 50 years. Things have changed dramatically in 50 years in a sense that if you went back to 1970, probably 98 percent of every public safety agency - that would include police, prosecutors, public defenders, courts, corrections - it was a male-dominated field. And the perspective of how we best serve our community has changed in 50 years. I would say well over 50 percent of my office is female."

"I just can't imagine how inserting us back into the decisions made between a woman and her physician are going to help us in the public safety realm," Chisholm said.

Wisconsin’s abortion ban passed in 1849, and made unenforceable by Roe, would not take hold until the majority opinion is published. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July, according to the Associated Press. The draft opinion was made in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

