Wisconsin leaders respond after draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

That's according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.

The news outlet published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

Wisconsin leaders began to react to the news Monday night.

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that he will continue to fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights.

"Our work to defend access to reproductive healthcare has never been more important. Before I became governor, I promised I’d fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights. I’ve kept that promise, and I will fight every day as long as I’m governor," Gov. Evers said in a series of tweets. "The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade cannot be overstated. This could have disastrous consequences for Wisconsinites—including Wisconsin women and their families—more than 70% of whom do not support overturning the Roe decision. Congress must act now to protect access to abortion and reproductive healthcare for every Wisconsinite—and every American."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson tweeted, "Abortion rights are human rights. We won’t go back."

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes released the following statement Monday evening:

“It has never been more clear why we need to abolish the filibuster and take immediate action to protect every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies. Republicans have proven they will stop at nothing to strip every individual of their right to an abortion. We must act now.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin said the decision would turn the clock back 50 years.

Sen. Ron Johnson responded to the news in a tweet stating, "The goal of this unprecedented breach is to intimidate sitting Supreme Court justices. This is yet another example of how the radical left intends to “fundamentally transform” America."

In a series of tweets, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said overturning Roe v. Wade is "backwards and wrong."

"Overruling #RoeVWade and making abortion a felony in many parts of the country wouldn’t end abortion where it’s banned. What it would end is safe abortion, and it would mean that women would die unnecessarily," Kaul tweeted. "Allowing politicians to interfere in women’s reproductive health decisions is backwards and wrong. A government that forces women into labor is not a government that’s protecting freedom...A decision striking down Roe would be ominous for other freedoms as well. A Court that allows the government to take away a freedom it has protected for nearly 50 years cannot be expected to stop there...We must speak out against this effort to erode Wisconsinites’ freedom. If the Court abandons precedent and Roe falls, we must fight to protect reproductive freedom—and our other freedoms—in Congress, state legislatures, and state courts."

Rep. Gwen Moore called on the Senate to protect reproductive freedom.

"GOP SCOTUS justices want to strip autonomy from women," Moore tweeted Monday night. "Republicans packed the Court with extremists, and this is the result. The House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act. Now, the Senate must act. Protecting reproductive freedom is one more reason to end the filibuster."

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski released the following statement:

“If this reporting is true, this very well could be Democrats’ last warning before the Supreme Court strips reproductive rights from millions of Americans. We have had almost 50 years to codify Roe into law, we can’t afford to wait one more day. The Senate needs to end the filibuster, codify Roe, and defend reproductive freedom – Democrats need to act now. Wisconsin has had a draconian abortion ban on the books that was written more than 150 years ago — since before the Civil War. If Democrats in Congress don’t act quickly, this law would go back into effect once Roe is overturned."





Wisconsin governor candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted "it's about time" when the news broke.

Tim Michels, who is also running for state governor, said he hopes the news is true.

"Barbara and I have long worked for and prayed for this moment, and we hope this news proves to be true," Michels tweeted. "As governor, I will always work to protect the unborn, while working to win hearts and minds."

Milwaukee Bucks executive and candidate for U.S. Senate Alex Lasry released the following statement Monday night:

“Tonight’s news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade is nothing short of an assault on women’s rights. Women deserve the right to control their own reproductive freedom—it is an essential element to a woman’s right to self determination. I'm enraged and grieving, not just for my wife and daughter, but for women in Wisconsin and all across the country. Right this very minute, Senate Democrats need to show urgency. We must overturn the filibuster in order to protect the fabric and freedom of all Americans. Outlawing abortion harms women across the country and will tear families apart. When I’m elected in November, I’ll fight like hell with everything I have to make sure access to safe and legal abortion in available in Wisconsin and nationwide. We have to send a clear message to Washington, protecting abortion care is an issue worth fighting for, and I promise Wisconsinites I will do just that.”

U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson released a statement demanding Sen. Chuck Schumer to eliminate the filibuster.

“The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now,” Nelson said.

