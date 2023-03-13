Milwaukee child advocate accused of sexually abusing children

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who has worked to help neglected children has now been charged with abusing them.

Cornelius R. Smith faces multiple counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, according to a criminal complaint.

Some of the counts carry sentences of up to 40 and 60 years in prison.

Minors interviewed by police told investigators that Smith used violence, tricks, and the threat of withholding possessions to force sex with minors.

A victim told police: "... I was suicidal." Another described "being hit with a foot-long wooded stick." And yet another said they "got tired of being beaten and would comply with the sexual requests.

Kids Matter Inc., a local organization that helps abused and neglected children, confirmed that Smith is a former employee. He had worked there as a trauma specialist.

Kids Matter Executive Director Susan Conwell released a statement that reads in part:

"As always, our concern is for the safety and well-being of children. An extensive internal review is underway to ensure any potential impacts on our clients are addressed, individuals are supported, and referrals to law enforcement take place as appropriate. Our leadership is in communication with and fully cooperating with local officials as the legal process moves forward. Kids Matter adheres to best practice in the field of child abuse prevention which includes reducing any risk for any abuse to happen to a child by preventing any employee from being alone with a child. Kids Matter is not part of the action against the former employee, and, as such, we have no specific knowledge relating to the alleged crimes and can provide no further comment at this time."

The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault (WICASA) said these crimes against children can have lifelong impacts.

"Children will be at increased risk for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety. Other impacts, you know, impacting that child's academic performance," said Ian Henderson, WCASA Policy and System Director.

Henderson said that people who are looking to harm children often seek vulnerability.

"That might be on the part of a child that has emotional needs that aren't being met, and so someone who is looking to cause harm to children is looking to fill those emotional needs," he said.

Smith is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

TMJ4 has chosen to run Smith's mugshot given the severity of the charges and because he worked with children.

