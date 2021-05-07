Milwaukee Car & Truck Show highlights car trends for 2021

*Watch Adriana Mendez's full story tonight on TMJ4 News*

The Milwaukee Auto Show is underway on the State Fairgrounds highlighting the hottest car trends of 2021. Jim Tolkan Preisnde of the Auto Dealers Association of Metro Milwaukee said this year, it’s all about hybrids and electric vehicles.

“In previous years it's been half a percent of the total vehicles sold and it's rising considerably and some manufacturers in Europe will only have electric vehicles by 2025,” said Jim.

Along with going electric, Jim said crossovers and suns are taking over the industry. He said consumers appreciate the flexibility the vehicle provides.

“Because they are so versatile you get the comfort of the car, almost the ride of the car, and the versatility of putting seats down, carting more people,” said Jim.

According to Caranddriver.com, subs and crossovers are the main reason many major car companies saw profit gains at the start of the year. Jim said it’s all generations purchasing these vehicles.

“If I told you every generation that would be the case,” said Jim.

Also on display, is the 2021 Ram TRX, the motor trends car of the year, fearing a large monitor screen and 702 hp. Jim said it’s a must-see while checking out the show.

“It’s the most powerful pick-up truck that's available for consumer use ever built,” said Jim.

The Auto Show runs through Sunday.

