Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee businesses to host fundraiser honoring fallen MPD Officer Peter Jerving

Carnevour, Phoenix Investors, The Firm, and 3rd St. Market Hall are hosting the event
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving
Photo submitted, TMJ4 editing
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving
Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 12:07:45-05

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Several Milwaukee businesses are coming together to host a fundraiser event for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Tuesday, Feb. 7 while trying to arrest the suspect in an armed robbery.

Carnevour, Phoenix Investors, The Firm, and 3rd St. Market Hall are hosting the event in the Starlight Room at 3rd Street Market Hall on Monday, Feb. 20.

Related: Remembering Officer Jerving: Community holds procession, funeral

Tickets to the event are $100 each, with complimentary food and drinks available from the 3rd Street Market Hall vendors.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and additional prizes for those in attendance. Each event attendee will also receive a free ticket to Summerfest.

The event is a part of the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Inc. fundraiser for Jerving.

To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News