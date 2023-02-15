Milwaukee businesses to host fundraiser honoring fallen MPD Officer Peter Jerving

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Several Milwaukee businesses are coming together to host a fundraiser event for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Tuesday, Feb. 7 while trying to arrest the suspect in an armed robbery.

Carnevour, Phoenix Investors, The Firm, and 3rd St. Market Hall are hosting the event in the Starlight Room at 3rd Street Market Hall on Monday, Feb. 20.

Tickets to the event are $100 each, with complimentary food and drinks available from the 3rd Street Market Hall vendors.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and additional prizes for those in attendance. Each event attendee will also receive a free ticket to Summerfest.

The event is a part of the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Inc. fundraiser for Jerving.

