Milwaukee budget to be released: Mayor warns of public safety cuts

MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, we'll get a look at the first city of Milwaukee budget put together by Mayor Cavalier Johnson. He's warned that there could be major budget cuts coming to public safety, including the police department.

Johnson has had to answer a question that you're likely struggling with at home: How much money to spend, and where to cut.

And as the mayor gets ready to reveal his first budget later Tuesday, there is sure to be a focus on the amount allocated to the city's police department, which is traditionally where the most money is spent.

We know that MPD has been below staff for the last several years. Just check out these numbers.

Since 2019, MPD has gone from being short a few dozen officers to right now having more than 200 vacancies.

Without any new revenue coming in, Mayor Johnson says it has a direct effect on the ability to fund core city services, and cuts could happen.

Shared revenue is money collected by the state from income, sales and corporate taxes and then shared with Milwaukee and all local governments. Johnson says shared revenue not only dropped, but it's flat-lined since the year 2000.

Here's an example. Johnson says the city used to get enough to pay for the entire police department and fire department budget and still have several million left to invest in other priorities. Now he says shared revenue can't even cover the police budget.

"It is not my desire to cut police at all. I would not like to see any service delivery to be cut at all, but at the same time costs continue to rise," Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson and the police union have both said they are working with state lawmakers to find a way to get more revenue to the city, especially with the state enjoying an expected $5.4 billion budget surplus.

But as for today, we'll get our first look at the mayor's proposed 2023 budget at 9 a.m. when he presents it to the Milwaukee Common Council.

