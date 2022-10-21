Watch Now
Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum gear up for Saturday's home opener

Ahead of Saturday's game, TMJ4 spent Friday morning hanging out at Fiserv and in the Deer District.
Following a Bucks win Thursday night in Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Fiserv Forum are gearing up for the team's first home game of the season.
Milwaukee Bucks
Posted at 6:58 AM, Oct 21, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum is busy preparing for Saturday night as the Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to take on the Houston Rockets in their home opener!

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and comes just two days after the Bucks' season opener in Philadelphia when the team walked away with a win.

Ahead of Saturday's game, TMJ4 spent Friday morning hanging out at Fiserv and in the Deer District. We spoke to Bucks President Peter Feigin and other Bucks' employees about the upcoming season.

