Milwaukee Brewers fans honor retired K-9 battling terminal illness

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of fans and the Milwaukee Brewers honored the retired St. Francis Police K-9 named Bane during the national anthem before Wednesday's home game.

The singer for the local band Eric Look performed the national anthem at the Brewers game alongside K9 Bane at American Family Field. The band has written and dedicated a song to Bane.

The person who shot the video and uploaded it to Bane's personal Facebook page tells TMJ4 News that Bane does a lot of work with Eric Look, which spreads awareness for autism.

K9 Bane stood patiently in his wheelchair next to his human counterpart, St. Francis Detective Holly Mcmanus, and the singer for Eric Look. When the anthem finished, Brewers fans across the stadium showed their appreciation for Bane's service.

K9 Bane has reached his last stages in life but he is still making an impact throughout Milwaukee and beyond.

K9 Bane served the St. Francis Police Department for six years protecting hundreds and catching suspects.

"We have about 200 bad guys as a part of his resume that he has taken into custody," said Mcmanus for a previous story.

Mcmanus and K9 Bane worked third shift for several years together before she transitioned into her detective role.

"K9 Bane was named the first responder of the year. Also, he was the first to receive the unsung hero award from the FBI Citizens Academies," said Mcmanus.

Bane has gained thousands of fans all over the world on his Facebook page.

This year Bane was diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, which has decreased mobility in his back legs and hips. Through the help and donations of the community, Bane has been able to receive the proper treatment and a wheelchair that helps him walk.

Mcmanus shared that despite his illness, you would never know his condition.

"His personality at home is the same that it's always been. The following on his Facebook page sometimes gets 20-30,000 from people all over the world. And in the same time that people are helping me to get through this journey, Bane is also helping others," said Mcmanus.

There's no telling how long Officer Bane has left to live, but Mcmanus hopes to make the most of it by honoring his life as well as K9 Police dogs everywhere through a bronze statue.

The statue is expected to be complete by the spring and will be a life-size bronze K9 placed in front of the St. Francis Police Department.

"Maybe he'll be here, maybe he won't, but I know he will always be with me. We know that when it is time that Bane will tell and it won't be our decision; it will be his."

A GoFundMe has been created to help raise money for the statue as well as for Bane's treatment. Mcmanus is also in the process of creating apparel and merchandise to help in fundraising.

