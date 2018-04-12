Milwaukee ax-throwing bar 'AXE MKE' now accepting reservations

AXE MKE, Milwaukee's ax throwing bar, is now accepting reservations for private parties.

“We’ve had people begging us to open reservations since we announced the concept,” said Marla Poytinger, who owns the business with her husband David. “We’re thrilled the launch date is finally here.”

The venue, located at 1924 E Kenilworth Place on Milwaukee's East Side is exactly what the name entails.

Patrons show up and throw axes at targets. In total, there are 12 throwing lanes that hold six throwers per lane.

For those concerned about safety, the bar has strict guidelines that include safety cages, a close-toed shoe policy, the need to sign a waiver, and an under 16 age restriction.

And they don't encourage violence. Individuals aren't allowed to throw axes at pictures of real people placed on the target.

Reservations for private parities can be made on their website, axemke.com, for dates starting June 20, 2018. Reserved ake throwing costs $24 to $30 per person.

“We’re ready to start booking all the bachelor/bachelorette parties, team building events, baby showers, and even divorce parties that Milwaukee has to offer,” said David Poytinger. “We’ve even had people reach out to us about hosting their Dungeons and Dragons party at AXE MKE this summer – in full costume of course. We said, ‘Bring it on!’”

Guests can rent out the entire place if they desire and bring in their own outside food.

For owners Marla and David Poytinger, this is their third concept bar in Milwaukee.

Six years ago, they opened Splash Studio, a paint bar, and two years ago they opened Nine Below, a mini-golf bar.