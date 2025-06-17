Milwaukee auto shop owner speaks out against illegal tire dumping as Wisconsin DNR cracks down on hazards

MILWAUKEE — Illegal tire dumping has become a significant environmental concern in Milwaukee, with hundreds of tires being improperly disposed of across the city.

Emad Elkhalifa has owned Brother's Auto for 19 years, and has witnessed firsthand how some customers and businesses choose to dump old tires in incorrect places to save money.

"I've been here for 19 years and I know that you can't just go around and throw tires in a neighborhood," Elkhalifa said.

According to Elkhalifa, some people take shortcuts when disposing of used tires.

"Sometimes they put it on the top of the car, the back of the car, and they throw it around the corner," Elkhalifa said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is concerned about the environmental risks posed by improper tire disposal.

"Proper tire management has been an issue in Wisconsin for a long time," said Casey Krausensky, Solid Waste Coordinator for the Wisconsin DNR.

Just last week, Dennis Bowen, who claims to own "Dennis Tire Recycling LLC," was cited 66 times in one day for allegedly dumping hundreds of tires across Milwaukee over several months; however, no business with that name is registered with the state.

The DNR sent Bowen a notice of noncompliance in March for leaving tires in several locations throughout the city, including dumping thousands in a vacant lot on Teutonia Avenue.

Elkhalifa explains that illegitimate businesses often offer to pick up tires from auto shops for less than established companies charge.

"If you're telling me, 'I'm gonna charge you a dollar,' and the other company charge me $4 — I'm gonna go with you. Cause after 400 tires, it makes a difference," Elkhalifa said.

Many shops only discover they weren't working with licensed recycling companies after the deal is completed.

"It happened to me myself, I've been a victim of that," Elkhalifa said.

As of Monday, piles of tires still remain inside the empty Teutonia lot. In an agreement with the lot owner, the DNR has mandated that all tires must be completely removed within the next two years and must be properly covered to protect against fire and other hazards until then.

Meanwhile, Bowen faces thousands of dollars in fines for the illegal dumping.

Elkhalifa believes addressing the issue will require cooperation from the city, consumers, and business owners.

"We have to work together, we have to be responsible," Elkhalifa said.

