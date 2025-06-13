Milwaukee man speaks out against persistent illegal dumping

MILWAUKEE — Illegal dumping continues to plague Milwaukee streets, with one individual now facing dozens of citations for allegedly contributing to the problem.

According to public court records, Milwaukee resident Dennis Bowen has been issued 66 citations for violating state statute 287.81: Littering - Deposit Large Item on Highway, In Water, Public or Private Property.

This isn't Bowen's first encounter with such allegations. Records show he was charged with the same citation back in January. TMJ4 was unable to reach Bowen for comment.

"Just do it like legal taxpayers do, if you got garbage take it to the city dump and don't put it on somebody else's property or somebody else's business. That is so unprofessional," said Patrick Davis, a Milwaukee resident.

"It's illegal and it's terrible," Davis said.

In Wisconsin, throwing away large items on highways, in waters, or any public or private property can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

"To people that are out here dumping stuff, stop it. That's a no go. Stop it or the police will arrest you," Davis said.

Milwaukee County Parks reports that in the past three years, there have been more than 60 instances of large-scale illegal dumping on their properties. The cleanup has consumed more than 600 hours of staff time and cost roughly $14,000 each year.

"My advice is take it to the city dump. That's legal! But illegally dumping? That's not okay," Davis said.

The issue has been ongoing for months. An alleyway that was once filled with hundreds of abandoned tires near 42nd and Villard has since been gated off and cleared.

