Milwaukee area hospitals relax mask policy in most cases

Most major healthcare providers in the Milwaukee area relaxed their face mask policy three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Health settings were the few places that had strict requirements until recently.

The Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin network loosened their mask policy on April 10. Children's Wisconsin and Aurora Health Care began easing up on their requirements Monday.

The organizations noted this applies to most situations, exceptions include settings involving their most vulnerable patients or people experiencing symptoms.

People who live in the area tell TMJ4 News they believe it comes down to personal responsibility.

"If you're sick, you cover yourself. If you're around people that seem to be sick, you protect yourself," said Hector Caraballo.

"I'm vaccinated. I am boosted. I wore a mask when I had to, but I think it's time for life to move on here," Bruce Pagel said.

For now, the Milwaukee Health Department is still requiring face masks at its clinics.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ascension Wisconsin wrote their team is continuing to monitor COVID community levels. They anticipate updating their policy at southeast Wisconsin facilities within the coming weeks. Masks are optional in their sites further north.

"I have a lot of clients that work at the hospital, and I know it's hard working with that all day long, so I'm okay with it. I'm fine with it," said Carolyn Niekirk.

Niekirk welcomed the relaxed mask policy change during a recent visit to a doctor's office.

"I feel like you should protect yourself and other people when it's needed, but I think it's fine," Niekirk said.

The health systems easing their mask policies say their care teams will mask up if a patient requests it.

Read the full statements from health systems below.

Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin released the following comment.

On April 10, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network joined other area hospitals and health systems in loosening masking policies, while continuing to provide a safe, healing environment and protect our most vulnerable patients. We ask that anyone with respiratory virus symptoms continue to mask in Froedtert & MCW health network facilities. We will continue to review CDC guidelines, local metrics and our own data, and will update masking guidance as needed to best protect our patients, visitors and staff.

Children's Wisconsin's statement:

“On Monday, April 17, masks will be optional at most Children’s Wisconsin locations. Exceptions to this include spaces in our hospitals where we care for kids who are critically immunocompromised.

We also recognize that some families will choose to continue to wear masks and we will support that decision. If a family arrives to any of our locations wearing masks, our care teams will also wear masks. The safety and comfort of the families we serve is our priority.”

Aurora Health Care issued this statement.

Beginning today, all Aurora Health Care locations will no longer require people entering its sites to wear masks under most circumstances. These changes, which follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, are a response to consistently low COVID transmission rates, the end of the respiratory viral season and the expiration of the COVID public health emergency.

A spokesperson with Ascension Wisconsin released the following statement.

We continue to monitor COVID-19 Community Level [covid.cdc.gov] and Community Transmission [covid.cdc.gov], as well as our own data, when determining masking policy within our facilities. Last week we moved to optional masking in our facilities located in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties based on their community transmission levels. We anticipate updating our masking guidance in our Southeast Wisconsin facilities within the coming week(s).Ensuring the safety of our patients and associates is our priority as we work together to keep our communities healthy and prevent the spread of infection.

