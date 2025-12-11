A Merton couple remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street. Still, their community at a local bar has rallied to support them during their recovery.

Photo provided Caroline and Patrick Sheridan at KJ's Water Hole in Merton.

Caroline and Patrick Sheridan, both 64, were leaving KJ's Watering Hole last Tuesday night when they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. The driver, Christopher Woods, 33, later turned himself in and is facing charges. The couple was transported to separate hospitals with serious injuries, including brain bleeds, broken hips and ankles.

"Always together, I have never seen them separated," said Eric Rahmel, a friend of the couple. "It is kind of cute, it is romantic."

The Sheridans were regular customers at KJ's Watering Hole, where they could be found nearly every night eating dinner and spending time with friends who had become like family.

Watch: Merton comes together to help hit and run couple they say are like family

"Our whole family sits here, and we enjoy the holidays together," Rahmel said.

The incident comes as Patrick has been battling significant health challenges.

"Patrick has had brain cancer twice recently," Rahmel said.

With the couple's family living out of state, their friends at KJ's have stepped in to help with daily needs. They've been caring for the couple's cats, bringing supplies to both hospitals, and organizing fundraising efforts.

"Got the garage code and take care of their cats, make sure they have food and water," Rahmel said.

The tight-knit community response reflects the character of Merton, according to Rahmel.

"We are a small community. We look out for each other," he said. "This is family."

Both Caroline and Patrick face additional surgeries as they continue their recovery. Friends at KJ's are collecting donations at the bar and have established a GoFundMe, which is linked here, to help with medical expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

