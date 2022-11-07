Watch Now
Menomonee Falls water main break, police urge drivers to use alternative route

Posted at 6:59 AM, Nov 07, 2022
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A water main break is causing some issues for drivers in Menomonee Falls Monday morning.

The police department warned people to avoid Pilgrim Road between Appleton Avenue and Main Street due to the water main break.

The department urges people to use Appleton to Main Street instead.

The department of public works is working on fixing the main and more information will be released later, police said.

