Menominee Indian Tribe partners with Hard Rock to launch Kenosha casino effort

KENOSHA — The Menominee Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International have partnered to relaunch an effort to build a casino and entertainment district in Kenosha County.

According to a news release, the tribe would be the owner of the destination, which is slated to consist of a casino, Hard Rock music venue, Hard Rock cafe, hotel, and other amenities. Hard Rock would be the developer and manager of the project.

This comes after a unanimous vote Tuesday night approving the sale of nearly 60 acres of land for $15 million. The land is southwest of Interstate 94 and 60th Street.

The Menominee Tribe is ranked as one of the largest and poorest tribes in Wisconsin, a news release from the tribe and Hard Rock says. Menominee Charman Ronald J. Corn, St. said the revived casino effort is aimed and providing necessary resources to the tribe and its members.

“Hard Rock has a long-standing partnership with the Menominee Tribe and is proud to support them in their continued efforts to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment resort to the Kenosha community,” said Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas.

This effort comes after former Governor Scott Walker rejected a Menominee Hard Rock Project in Kenosha, which was approved by the city, county, and U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs back in 2015.

“Much has changed since our 2015 effort, but the needs of our tribe and its members have continued and in some cases grown more acute,” Corn said. “We need to make greater investments into health care for our children and elders; we need to make more investments into educating our young people; and we need to do more to reduce the high levels of poverty, hunger, and unemployment in our reservation."

This new proposal is not as large as the one in 2015, the press release states. It's also planned for a different location, which means the project will have to develop a revised federal gaming application and negotiate updated intergovernmental agreements.

