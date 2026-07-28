Menasha man finds unexpected help after tornado destroys his garage

MENASHA, Wis. — A tornado tore through the Fox Valley Monday afternoon, leaving behind snapped trees, downed power lines, and significant home damage. Recovery is expected to take much longer than the storm itself lasted.

WATCH: Menasha resident reacts to Fox Valley tornado aftermath

'What you see on TV doesn’t reflect what’s on the ground here': Menasha resident reacts to Fox Valley tornado aftermath

Menasha was beginning its first full day of recovery on Tuesday. While the storm lasted under an hour, the recovery is expected to take much longer. Utility crews are warning residents in some neighborhoods they could be without power for days because of the extensive destruction.

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Keith Schwantes was among those taking stock of what the tornado left behind. His first thought after the storm passed was making sure his dog, Leslie, was safe.

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"The door was open. I ran up there and there she was… she was okay," Schwantes said.

Then came the harder task of assessing the damage. His garage was destroyed, its contents flung across the property.

"It's gone. Everything in there is scattered everywhere," Schwantes said.

When asked what keeps him moving forward, Schwantes offered a measured perspective on what was lost.

"It's only material items anyway," Schwantes said.

Amid the devastation, Schwantes pointed to a silver lining. He said a stranger from Green Bay reminded him how quickly people show up for each other.

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"I mean, that generator was from a guy from Green Bay," he explained, pointing at a large, bright green generator. "I was out here working, and he came up, we got to talking. He said, 'Let's fix your windows up.' I told him I was going to be here for a while… so he came back with a generator," Schwantes said.

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