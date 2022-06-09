Memorial bench dedication ceremony for Jackson Sparks to be held on June 16

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — The Mukwonago Lions will have a memorial bench dedication ceremony for Jackson Sparks on Thursday, June 16.

The event is on the opening day of the Mukwonago Lions 2022 Summerfeste at Field Park. The ceremony will be at 4 p.m.

Jackson's brother, Tucker Sparks, will throw out the first pitch for the youth baseball game at 5 p.m. The Mukwonago Lions Club shared details about the ceremony on Facebook on Wednesday.

Eight-year-old Jackson was one of six people killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November after a car drove through the route. Jackson, the youngest victim, died after he was hit while walking in the parade with his baseball team.

Waukesha community members are also honoring Jackson and his love for baseball on the field where he used to play. A plan was introduced in April for a Jackson Sparks memorial baseball field at William R. Oliver Park. The goal is to complete it by spring 2023.

A local mom also previously raised money for memorial benches to honor the Waukesha parade victims at the Delafield skatepark.

