'I hope it helps them heal': Local mother raises funds for memorial benches in honor Waukesha victims

DELAFIELD, Wis. — The healing process looks different for everyone, but one local mother is hoping to help the families impacted by the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy in a special way.

When you see the Delafield skatepark, you quickly can tell it has the makings of a skateboarder's dream. But, if you look past it all, on top of the hill you can see a brown bench with a quote engraved in it.

Twelve years ago, Morgan Ferrari gave birth to a baby boy named Andrew who quickly became her world.

"My son Drew passed away unexpectedly when he was five 1/2 months old," Ferrari said.

After a couple years she had an idea to put a memorial bench somewhere in honor of her son. She choose to put on top of the hill at the Delafield skatepark.

"If I'm having a rough day and I just need to think this is where I come," Ferrari said. "He's my motivation, because I need to keep his memory alive because that's my job as his mom."

Now, she's hoping that brown bench that helped her family heal will help the families impacted by the Waukesha Christmas parade.

She's hoping to raise enough money to install 10 benches. Six in honor of the victims, a bench for the Xtreme Dance Team and the Waukesha South Band, to name a few.

"I really hope it helps them heal with something that's just impossible to understand," she said.

She hopes each bench has a quote or saying that means something to each family, and to put the bench somewhere meaningful.

"I want it to be personal and meaningful thing for them to help with the healing process," Ferrari stated.

Ultimately, she wants each bench to serve as a constant reminder and provide healing to the family and community.

Ferrari said she will reach out to family members of the victims this week, and she hopes to raise enough funds to order the benches and lastly install them in the spring.

