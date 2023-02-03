Meijer offers 10% discount on fresh produce for SNAP customers through March 31

MILWAUKEE — Meijer announced that it will be offering 10 percent off fresh produce in-store for SNAP customers through March 31.

“Providing access to healthy fruits and vegetables to Michigan families who receive SNAP benefits is an important priority of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS),” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We appreciate the partnership from Meijer in helping families put food on the table and money back in their pockets.”

According to a news release, in October, Meijer started offering special discounts on SNAP purchases of qualifying produce due to a waiver granted by the United States Department of Agriculture.

In November, Meijer also offered home delivery to SNAP customers to help families through the holidays.

“The Food Bank Council of Michigan is grateful to Meijer for continuing to recognize the needs of Michigan’s food insecure families and, more importantly, for their willingness to step up to lend a hand to making fresh produce more accessible to these families,” Food Bank Council of Michigan CEO Dr. Phil Knight said. “With the extra SNAP benefits ending very soon, affording nutritious groceries will become even more challenging for many Michiganders and Meijer’s help in stretching SNAP dollars will be that much more important for those families in the coming months. Meijer is a valued partner with the Food Bank Council of Michigan that understands we all need to work together to solve food insecurity in our state.”

The fresh produce discount is available in-store only at all Meijer supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood market stores, and Express locations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

