Extra COVID FoodShare benefits sunset March 1: 'It's gonna be a little hard'

MILWAUKEE — More than 700,000 people rely on food stamps across the state, which includes 230,000 according to the Hunger Task Force.

They are about to see a huge slash in benefits. Extra COVID relief FoodShare payments will come to an end on March 1, 2023.

We met three perfect strangers who rely on FoodShare benefits.

Andrew Morgan tells me he received about $19 before the pandemic. Extra COVID relief funds and deductions maxed increased his benefits to $400 per month since 2020. Starting March 1, those extra payments will sunset to their pre-pandemic amounts.

"It's gonna be a little hard," said 77-year-old Morgan, "It's gonna be a little hard on me and a little hard on everybody."

This is why Morgan is at a Milwaukee senior center to receive a free stock box full of fresh food from the Hunger Task Force to feed himself and his wife.

"It helped with the food prices in the store because before it was ridiculous going to the store," he said. "A dozen eggs will cost you $5."

60-year-old Susan Nelson agrees, "People can't afford that. A loaf of bread is $3.49. That is high."

She says her food stamps are going down about $150.

"I wish it wasn't going down. What little stamps I do get, I gotta make it stretch," she said.

Which makes food distribution events like these held by the Hunger Task Force needed. 70-year-old Lydia Johnson says she will see more than $140 slashed in FoodShare benefits next month. She is grateful for the Hunger Task Force.

"It gives me cereal that I don't have to go out and buy. It gives me milk. You get canned vegetables, canned food," she said.

The extra COVID FoodShare benefits will come to an end after the Omnibus Bill or "Consolidated Appropriations Act" was signed into law in December.

The non-profit's associate director is worried pantries won't be able to keep up.

"It actually represents over $1 billion annually to our economy in food buying power for low-income people. On average, a decrease of $130 per month, per individual and so that's a huge loss for low-income folks struggling to make ends meet."

People working at Thursday's distribution worked hard to remind people that unused FoodShare rolls over each month for up to a year. They also reminded them about eligible deductions to receive the greatest benefits, which include:

Prescription costs

Insurance premiums

Medical costs

Dependent care costs

Homeless deduction

Housing and utilities

Child care

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, if you need additional help with food, visit the 211 Wisconsin website or call 877-947-2211 to find out about resources in your area. You can also visit ACCESS and click on "See if you can get help." You can also find local agencies.

FoodShare households may be able to utilize other programs of assistance such as Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program, free and reduced-price school meals, the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), or the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

Local or regional food pantries may also be able to help members with food supplies.

