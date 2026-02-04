Even though the Green Bay Packers won’t be playing this Sunday, millions of viewers will still tune in to watch Super Bowl 60 on TMJ4. Behind the scenes, a dedicated team called the Milwaukee Underground Group is working to ensure viewers can kick back and enjoy the big game without any interruptions.

Meet the team keeping your Super Bowl viewing uninterrupted on TMJ4

Andrea Albers tagged along with a team from We Energies as they traveled deep below the TMJ4 studios to check on critical power sources. On Super Bowl Sunday, a surge in millions of viewers can mean massive power demand, which is why this team of engineers and service experts ventures deep underground with specialized tools like infrared cameras to check electrical connections.

“So we use that IR camera to see if there’s any heat being generated because that’s indicative that something imminently could fail,” Nick Paul said.

Paul is a field application engineer with We Energies. This inspection is part of what the company calls proactive planning.

“We do it for special events like the Super Bowl, for Brewers games, for State Fair, for Summerfest,” Amy Jahns said.

Jahns works for We Energies. She says the ultimate goal of the inspection is to prevent an unexpected power outage.

“So with TMJ4 we’ve taken a look at things that happen inside their building — their transformers — but we also look at things that are outside their building as well, inspecting the lines, all the power lines that come into this building, making sure that there’s nothing missing and nothing that needs repairs,” Jahns said.

Site visits like this typically result in minor maintenance. When asked to give a report card for the visit, Paul said things looked good.

“Things were kind of as we expected. The broadcasters — kind of every couple of years we rotate the couple we have in the area here — so we’re going here every few years. We don’t generally see a lot of things jumping out, but things pop up when you talk about years in between visits. Things are looking good,” Paul said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

