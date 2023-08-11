Watch Now
Meet the 'Professor of Cake' a Marquette instructor who's won 10 State Fair ribbons

This year Brand captured blue ribbons at the state fair in the Decorated Buttercream Division, the Rolled Fondant Division, and the Wedding Cake Division.
Posted at 5:23 AM, Aug 11, 2023
MILWAUKEE — As we head into the final weekend of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, we've got a sweet introduction to make — meet Jeff Brand, a grand champion cake maker from right here in Milwaukee.

In just four years Brand has cooked up quite the ribbon collection, he's earned 10 — almost a baker's dozen!

This year Brand captured blue ribbons at the state fair in the Decorated Buttercream Division, the Rolled Fondant Division, and the Wedding Cake Division.

Inside Grand Champion Hall the cakes tend to get all the attention, and Brand can be a bit incognito. But inside O'Brien Hall on the Marquette University Campus, they know him as Professor Jeff Brand.

"When I show my cakes to my class I explain the thought process," he explained. "How it was put together, that's the manufacturing, and how I figured out where to buy the materials."

Brand has been teaching at Marquette since 2009 and is the director of the Supply Chain Management Program.

This fall he plans to make a cake that looks like the shoes worn by the Marquette basketball team. Take a look through the photos below to see some of his most creative cakes!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

