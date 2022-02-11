Medical examiner responding to homicide of 10-year-old near 44th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to the homicide of a 10-year-old child late Thursday night.

MCMEO said it happened near 44th and Hampton.

MCMEO responding to the apparent homicide of a 10 year old child in the 4700 blk of N 44. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 11, 2022

Milwaukee police are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.



