Medical examiner responding to homicide of 10-year-old near 44th and Hampton

TMJ4
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to the homicide of a 10-year-old child late Thursday night.
Posted at 10:02 PM, Feb 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to the homicide of a 10-year-old child late Thursday night.

MCMEO said it happened near 44th and Hampton.

Milwaukee police are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.


