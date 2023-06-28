Medical Examiner called to shooting scene near 33rd and Hadley

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to 33rd and Hadley for a person who had died.

Details as to what happened there are limited but according to the Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service, there was a shooting in the area around 4:45 a.m.

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

