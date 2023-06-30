Medical examiner called to crash near 5th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene of a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened near 5th and Keefe, but details on what happened are limited.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene who reported seeing one car with extensive damage.

TMJ4 The scene of a crash near 5th and Keefe.

Information on how many people died and are injured has not been released.

TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

