MILWAUKEE, Wis. — At least one person was killed in a crash Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The ME's office confirmed it was called to 16th and Cleveland around 6:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not shared any details as to what happened, but TMJ4 News has crews on the scene who said it appears at least one vehicle was involved.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

