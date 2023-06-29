Medical examiner called to area outside Milwaukee youth center

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the area outside a youth center Thursday morning, the ME confirmed to TMJ4 News.

Online police records indicate there was a shooting outside of COA Youth Center near North and Bremen around 6:30 a.m., where the medical examiner was called.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not released information on the shooting or the victim.

TMJ4 News reached out to the youth center who said they are open and operating today, but police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip