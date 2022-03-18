Medical College of Wisconsin student shares emotional Match Day experience

MILWAUKEE — Cell phone video from the Medical College of Wisconsin showed the emotional moment student Victor Magana shared with his mother on what is known as Match Day.

On Match Day, medical students across the United States find out where they will do their residency.

The video showed Magana's mother holding on to him as he prepared to open his match results followed by excited hugs.

Magana was 1 of 228 students across MCW's three campuses that matched on Friday. Magana's next stop will be Spectrum Health Michigan State University.

"As soon as I opened that letter she just started crying and I could see all that emotion pouring out," Magana said. "I'm on cloud nine. Very, very excited. So many emotions today for sure."

Magana will do general surgery in Michigan starting this summer.

"Something about the field just really attracted me, being able to interact with people in that way, to care for patients, care for people," Magana said.

While tackling medical school, Magana helped start an elective course where students rotate through the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin's Inclusion Health Center, which is dedicated to providing care for LGBTQ+ patients.

"By educating this future generation of doctors, we can do better with caring for these patients and kind of get them out of the category of being disparate and underserved," Magana said.

As an immigrant from Mexico, who also identifies as a gay man, it is important to Magana to advocate for underrepresented groups, as well as, to inspire.

"You can do whatever you set your mind to," Magana said.

