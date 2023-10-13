Case of measles in Milwaukee prompts officials to encourage vaccination: 'Just under 600 contacts'

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department announced Tuesday they have received a report of a confirmed case of measles in a Milwaukee resident.

It is the first confirmed measles case since 2011 in Milwaukee County. The confirmed case is in a Milwaukee resident who is employed in Waukesha County.

Those who were on-site during these dates and times need to check their MMR immunization status as soon as possible. You can access immunization records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

Mother of Good Counsel Parish (6924 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee):

October 1 st from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Walgreens (3233 S 27th St, Milwaukee):

October 2 nd from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Aurora St. Luke’s Emergency Department 2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee)

Aurora St. Luke’s Galleria Building – Breast Imaging, Pre-Admission Testing, Ambulatory Treatment Center, Outpatient Lab Draw Station

October 2 nd from 11:00 am – 5:30 pm

Aurora St. Luke’s Galleria Building – Breast Imaging, Pre-Admission Testing, Ambulatory Treatment Center, Outpatient Lab Draw Station Aurora Walker’s Point Community Clinic, CORE El Centro, The Healing Center, Lotus Legal, Clock Shadow Creamery (130-138 W Bruce St, Milwaukee)

October 4 th from 8:00 am from 5:00 pm



The vaccination status of the Milwaukee resident is still unknown.

"Their vaccination status is something that we are looking into. Um at the time when we started the case investigation, we did not have vaccination records," Milwaukee Health Commissioner, Dr. Michael Totoraitis explains.

Although the status is unknown, Dr. Totoraitis is encouraging people to get vaccinated, "A really strong reminder for parents and families to look at vaccination status and make a plan to get vaccinated."

Across the board, health officials are seeing lower vaccination rates in the state.

"Which is concerning for folks in public health," Dr. Totoraitis explains.

However, Uptown Pharmacy and Wellness, on North Oakland Avenue, is seeing more people come in its doors for all types of vaccines.

"There is a rush for getting the vaccines. Either the flu vaccines, or the COVID vaccine, the new booster, or also the new one is the RSV vaccine,” Dr. Mazen Seddick explains.

Pharmacist, Dr. Mazen Seddick doesn't currently offer the MMR vaccine at his pharmacy. That vaccine is the one that helps protect against measles.

"Hope it doesn't get bad, but if there's more demand for it we definitely will carry it."

As of right now, health officials say they don’t have another confirmed case. However, they are keeping a close eye on people who were at the exposed locations.

"Just under 600 contacts, so we are working with our contacts so that's 595 contacts that we are working through. There are a couple of suspect cases that we are monitoring closely," Dr. Totoraitis says.

As we head into the sick season, there are some steps to prevent spreading germs at home.

"For the household, I wouldn't say a complete isolation, it's not a big thing. but maybe wear a mask around the house which is a really good idea. wash hands, use sanitizer, these little things help a lot more than we think,” Dr. Seddick says.

If you are feeling sick, and you were in an exposed location, here are the signs and symptoms to look for:



Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis (“pink eye”)

A red rash with raised bumps starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after the first symptoms appear.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, do not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation. You should call your doctor immediately.

Individuals who have been exposed to measles are eligible for a FREE measles vaccine (only for exposed individuals at the specified locations) at the Northwest Health Center's Drive-Thru Clinic (7630 W Mill Rd) this Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available (for eligible individuals), as well as FREE flu vaccines.

