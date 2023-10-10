Measles case confirmed in Milwaukee, health department says

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department announced Tuesday they have received a report of a confirmed case of measles in a Milwaukee resident.

The resident is employed in Waukesha County and took "necessary precautions" after symptoms were evident. Officials with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and Waukesha County Health & Human Services and Wisconsin Department of Health Services are working to identify and notify those who may have been exposed to the virus. They are also working on control measures so others do not get sick.

According to officials, if you have been at the following locations during the following dates and times, you may have been exposed to the measles virus:



Mother of Good Counsel Parish (6924 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee):

October 1 from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Walgreens (3233 S 27 th St, Milwaukee):

October 2 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

St, Milwaukee): Aurora St. Luke’s Emergency Department (2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee)

Aurora St. Luke’s Galleria Building – Breast Imaging, Pre-Admission Testing, Ambulatory Treatment Center, Outpatient Lab Draw Station October 2 from 11:00 am – 5:30 pm

Aurora Walker’s Point Community Clinic, CORE El Centro, The Healing Center, Lotus Legal, Clock Shadow Creamery (130-138 W Bruce St, Milwaukee)

October 4 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm



Those who were onsite during these dates and times need to check their MMR immunization status as soon as possible. You can access immunization records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, "Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes."

Signs and symptoms include:



Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis (“pink eye”)

A red rash with raised bumps starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after the first symptoms appear.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, do not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation. You should call your doctor immediately.

The health department says, "Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease. The best way to prevent getting measles is to get the measles vaccine (MMR) as a child beginning with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose around age four. Even one dose is 93% effective against measles."

“We are actively managing the situation and taking necessary steps to prevent further spread. Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease. The virus is a highly contagious disease that is spread through respiratory droplets and direct contact with contaminated surfaces.” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis. “We urge all potentially exposed individuals to check their immunization records and ensure they have received the MMR vaccine or make a plan to get the vaccine. Vaccination is not only crucial for your protection but also for the well-being of our entire community.”

Vaccines are available at a doctor’s office, some pharmacies, and City of Milwaukee Health Department Clinics.

The health department says, "Adults who were born in or after 1957 and have never had the vaccine, should get at least one dose. If not previously vaccinated, college students, international travelers, and healthcare workers should get two doses at least 28 days apart."

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the City of Milwaukee Health Department’s Northwest Health Center Drive-Thru Clinic (7630 W Mill Rd) will be administering the measles (MMR) vaccination, COVID-19, and flu vaccinations.

