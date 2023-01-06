Mayfair Mall shooter accepts plea deal, to be sentenced in March

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Xavier Sevilla, the 17-year-old charged in connection to the 2020 Mayfair Mall mass shooting, accepted a plea deal Friday and will be sentenced in a few months.

Sevilla was previously charged with eight counts of felony first-degree reckless injury. He was charged as an adult in July after the state Supreme Court ruled the case could be tried in adult court.

Prosecutors say Sevilla, who was 15 years old at the time, entered Mayfair Mall with a concealed handgun with a friend on Nov. 20, 2020. He became involved in an argument with four other people and it escalated into the 15-year-old opening fire. Eight people were hospitalized, including the suspect's friend, three of the people in the other group, and four shoppers.

The mass shooting sparked a massive police response to the mall and a manhunt for the suspect. Sevilla left the mall with the help of his family, the state says, but police later arrested him.

Sevilla's plea deal dismisses three of the first-degree reckless injury charges, the use of a dangerous weapon charge, and the carrying a concealed weapon charge. However, the deal also required Sevilla to change his plea to guilty for the remaining five first-degree reckless injury charges.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for each count and is expected to be sentenced on March 30.

