Accused Mayfair Mall shooter charged as an adult

The teen accused of shooting several people inside Mayfair Mall in 2020 is now charged as an adult.

Seventeen-year-old Xavier Sevilla is charged with eight counts of felony first-degree reckless injury. He faces up to 25 years in prison for each count.

The charges come after the state Supreme Court ruled last month the case could be tried in adult court.

Prosecutors say Sevilla, who was 15 years old at the time, entered Mayfair Mall with a concealed handgun with a friend on Nov. 20, 2020. He became involved in an argument with four other people and it escalated into the 15-year-old opening fire. Eight people were hospitalized, including the suspect's friend, three of the people in the other group, and four shoppers.

The mass shooting sparked a massive police response to the mall and a manhunt for the suspect. Sevilla left the mall with the help of his family, the state says, but police later arrested him.

