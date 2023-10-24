Man dead after being shot by Germantown police on Kennedy Middle School roof

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A man is dead after being shot by Germantown police officers on the roof of Kennedy Middle School on Monday.

Germantown Chief of Police Mike Snow said during a press briefing on Tuesday that his officers responded to the middle school around 6:30 p.m., for a subject acting erratically.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the man had no known relationship with the community or school. He was driving a vehicle with out-of-state plates, which broke down, and was at a nearby car repair business.

The man, according to the DOJ, was "acting erratically" in the parking lot and attempted to enter Kennedy Middle School, but the entries were locked. He then climbed onto the school's roof and two Germantown police officers pursued him on foot.

According to the DOJ, "The subject discharged a firearm at the officers while on the roof, and they returned fire. A third officer also discharged their firearm."

The chief said the suspect was struck, and officers attempted life-saving efforts, but that the man died at the scene. The identity of the suspect is not being released due to the investigation.

"We believe this was an isolated incident," said Chief Snow.

Chris Reuter, Germantown School District Superintendent, said during the press briefing that all schools except Kennedy Middle will resume class on Wednesday. Students with the school district are then out the rest of the week, Thursday-Friday.

Kennedy will be closed for the foreseeable future and it remains to be seen where the Kennedy Middle students will learn.

At the time of Monday's incident, 50-70 students were inside the school. All interactions with the man occurred outside of the building.

The middle school was placed on lockdown due to a "school safety threat," according to the Germantown School District.

Four officers have been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

No one else was injured.

"You could see everyone else’s emotions are a lot higher than what they normally are compared to a drill because some people know it’s the real thing this time," said junior Tyler Weber who was inside KMS during the shooting.

Parents were able to reunite with the students at MacArthur Elementary (W154N11492 Fond du Lac Ave., Germantown). All students that were at Kennedy Middle School were transported there by bus. The students were at Kennedy Middle School for after-school practices for cheerleading, basketball, and color guard to name a few.

There was no school for Germantown School District on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. They will turn over reports to the Washington County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

According to the Associated Press, the department's spokesperson, Gillian Drummond, declined Tuesday morning to release the person's name, gender or age or comment on the person's behavior or why the person came to the school.

She said she couldn't release any further information due to the ongoing investigation, adding that agents need to interview witnesses and the officers involved.

Correction: The incident happened at Kennedy Middle School. Previous versions of this report misidentified the school.

