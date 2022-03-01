Masks optional at Marquette University beginning Wednesday, March 2

MILWAUKEE — Masks will be optional for most of Marquette University's campus as of Wednesday, March 2, the university announced Tuesday.

Marquette cited updated CDC guidance, as well as the expiration of Milwaukee's citywide mask mandate, in making its decision.

Masks will still be required in the following places:

University health care settings (including on-campus clinics)

On-campus COVID-19 testing sites

The Marquette Child Care Center

"As of March 1, the campus positivity rate has dropped to 1% as cases continue to decline in our region," a statement from the university reads. "More than 94% of Marquette faculty, staff and students have received their primary series vaccination. In addition, 86% of Marquette students and 81% of Marquette faculty and staff are up-to-date with COVID vaccination, meaning they have received their primary series vaccination plus a booster, if eligible."

Anyone who still feels more comfortable wearing a mask should continue to do so, Marquette says.

"Individuals may choose to wear a mask for a wide variety of reasons, and the Marquette community is urged to demonstrate our Guiding Values by being respectful," the statement says.

Marquette says it will continue to make N-95 and surgical masks available at campus distribution points, including the AMU Information Desk, Raynor Memorial Libraries, residence halls, and college and school offices.

Marquette's COVID-19 Response Team will continue to monitor transmission rates. The university says it will adapt as needed if current trends change.

