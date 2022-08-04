Marty's Pizza in Brookfield will reopen on August 16 🍕

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Marty's Pizza announced Wednesday its Brookfield location will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for carryout and lunchtime deliveries.

The location closed in May due to staffing shortages after being in the area since 1957. The restaurant said the staffing issues stemmed from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marty's will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while they train new staff members.

"The pizzas you know and love will be available during those times," Marty's said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Limited items off our catering menu will be available with 24 hour notice."

The Brookfield location is also hiring and hopes to expand its hours and services in the future.

Watch our report from 2020 about Marty's and how they adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Marty's Pizza continues traditional food amid nontraditional times

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip